IPL 2017 Preview: Mumbai Indians take on a resurgent Rising Pune Supergiant in Maharashtra Derby

In what will be the return leg of the Maharashtra Derby, Rising Pune Supergiant will be visiting the Mumbai Indians and lock horns with them at their own den. With six wins Mumbai are sitting comfortably at the top, while RPS are still in the mid-table battle. However, this promises to be a clash worth watching. The last time when the two teams met, Pune skipper Steve Smith powered his side to victory.

While Rising Pune Supergiants have faced a bit of problems in their line up, Mumbai Indians on the other side seem to be a well-balanced team. Some hard-hitting openers along with aggressive batsmen in the middle combine them to form a big batting power house.

What’s in the kitty

In the first match of the derby it was RPS who came out on top which is why MI will have to wary of their opponents. However, MI are playing in their home ground where they have been almost invincible. In what will be a special day for MI, as their “Icon” Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 44th birthday, the home side will surely look to make it even more memorable with a win. RPS on the other will look to play spoilsport.

Limitations

In the last match Mumbai bowled with a lot of pace and agression but did not get the job done as the duo of Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris almost carried DD to a victory. Hence, MI need to be careful of not letting things go out of their hands. Thier batting also saw a collapse as they could manage only 142.

For RPS, the performance of the bowlers continues to be a worry; the team has continuously leaked runs at the death and that is an area the team will have to come up with massive improvements in if they are to be serious playoff contenders.

Players to watch

The timely return to form of former Indian captain, MS Dhoni along with Pune captain Steve Smith’s strong show so far in the tournament makes them the ones to watch out for.

Another interesting encounter will be between leg-spinner Imran Tahir and Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.

