IPL 2017 Preview: Mumbai Indians look to pile on misery on Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians will be hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians will be hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In match 38 of this years IPL, Mumbai Indians with 7 wins, 2 losses will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore who are second last in the table. Mumbai Indians will be confident, especially after their win against Gujarat Lions on Saturday night.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Last time these two sides met, it was a match which drew all the headlines due to the return of the RCB captain Virat Kohli. While Kohli did have a significant impact on the game, scoring his 27th IPL half century, Samuel Badree has taken the spotlight away from his captain as he became the 12th man to take a hat trick in the Indian Premier League. Overall both the teams have played 20 matches where Mumbai Indians have won 12 and Royal Challengers Bangalore have won 8.

What’s in the kitty

Youngster Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have compiled a good batting line up in the middle order. Rana’s sublime form is the reason of Mumbai Indians’ magical run in this Indian Premier league.

On the hand after a disappointing season RCB will hope that their overseas talent, including Chris Gayle, AB De Villers and skipper Virat Kohli come good as they are all match winners on their own. RCB are currently at the bottom of the standings.

Limitations

For RCB the problem lies prominently on the team combination and then on the form of the batsmen – their only saving grace. Fitting in top-quality foreign talent was RCB’s luxury and now it has become a concern. Mumbai Indians need to put a halt on the kind of run-flow they give away while fielding. The bowlers have been pretty expensive and that has been a reason of their bowlers being smashed for big runs.

Players to watch out

The Wankhede Stadium has generally been a venue where batsmen can play their shots. And hence the focus on the batsmen.

Nitish Rana, Jos Buttler and Parthiv Patel along with Rohit Sharma will the ones to watch out for. While Samuel Badree (who took a hattrick last time) will be another player to see. For RCB the trio of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, ABD will also be the ones to be kept a keen eye on.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd