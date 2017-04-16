IPL 2017 Preview: Mumbai Indians look to maintain winning run at home

Live Cricket Score, GL vs MI, PL 2016: Gujarat Lions take on Mumbai Indians in Kanpur. (Source: BCCI) Live Cricket Score, GL vs MI, PL 2016: Gujarat Lions take on Mumbai Indians in Kanpur. (Source: BCCI)

Two-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have been on a roll. They did loose their first match against Rising Pune Supergiant by seven wickets. But since then, the they have won all their matches and are second in the points table. Now as they take on Gujarat Lions, MI will look to continue with their winning run and will aim to go on top of the table.

However, Gujarat too has won its last match and their batsmen look in fine form. The likes of Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch all came good in the last match. Infact both the teams have a powerful batting line-up and this may result in a high scoring game. As far as bowlers are concerned MI will be boosted with the presence of Lasith Malinga. After missing Mumbai Indians’ previous match due to illness, Lasith Malinga is expected to be back in the playing XI for the game against Gujarat Lions.

Also in each of MI’s three wins, a crucial aspect is the role that the Pandya brothers have played. They form the x-factor of the team as their contributions have resulted in wins. MI will hope Krunal and Hardik can continue doing that for the rest of the season.

Gujarat Lions on other hand will be looking for a settled bowling combination. In what will be a massive boost for them is the successful return of Ravindra Jadeja and new found Andrew Tye, who turned the last match on its head. Tye finished last match with figures of 5-17 (which included a hat-trick) and the issues of bowling at the end of the innings for Gujarat Lions somewhat seems sorted.

Interestingly, the last six IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium have all been won by teams chasing hence the toss may prove to be a big factor.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd