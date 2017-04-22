IPL 2017 Preview: Mumbai Indians look to maintain unbeaten streak at home against Delhi Daredevils

Mumbai Indians meet Delhi Daredevils in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians meet Delhi Daredevils in Mumbai.

The second clash of the day is between the two most dangerous looking teams in this edition. Delhi Daredevils have landed in Mumbai to face the former two-time champions. Mumbai who etched a win in the last game they played against Kings XI Punjab are sitting at the helm of the points table while Delhi are at number four.

What’s in the kitty

Nitish Rana is in sublime form in his debut season and the left-handed batsman has so far scored 255 runs in this IPL 2017. The Delhi player smashed another exciting half century against Kings XI Punjab to hand his team a win by 8 wickets as he remained unbeaten at 62. Not just Rana but the Pandya brothers too have been clinical in their approach and have played some important knocks to guide their team home.

For Delhi, youngsters Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have stepped up to take the responsibility on their shoulders. This encounter surely promises to be one game that can bring up some decent performances from the young brigade. Delhi also might make changes in the middle order and the bowling department. The inclusion of Corey Anderson and Shahbaz Nadeem seems to be on the cards in this very clash.

Limitations

Both the teams haven’t been able to put halt in the run-flow of the opposite batting side. In spite of having some world-class bowlers in their respective sides, both Mumbai and Delhi sides have leaked runs at a huge rate.

Players to watch out

This match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils can be a game of youngsters. Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant, Shreays Iyer and Sanju Samson have the capability to bring up something decent with their bat. Moreover, if Hardik Pandya gets a chance to bat for a longer period, he can produce a knock to watch out.

