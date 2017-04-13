IPL 2017 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders seek victory against unbeaten Kings XI Punjab at home

KKR lock horns with KXIP at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR lock horns with KXIP at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Glenn Maxwell-led Kings XI Punjab side will make a move out of their new home ground, the Holkar Stadium, Indore for the first time and travel to Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Usually considered underdogs, KXIP have presently grabbed the top position after winning both their matches against Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. But this hundred percent record so far in the contest from the Preity Zinta-owned franchise can face a halt in the encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders who can be brutal when playing in their own backyard.

Kolkata on the other side have a win and a loss in the competition so far but Gautam Gambhir and his troops were playing away on both occasions. The kind of show that was put up by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn against Gujarat Lions was phenomenal while Manish Pandey looked in fine touch against Mumbai Indians.

What’s under the belt

For Kings XI Punjab, Axar Patel has looked good with the ball while Sandeep Sharma and Varun Aaron’s economical bowling in the last match prevented the opposition batting to score big. Hashim Amla’s batting in the top order and captain Glenn Maxwell’s form in the middle has anchored Kings XI to score some easy runs. Moreover, former skipper David Miller just got one chance to display his ability and he didn’t really disappoint the pundits.

Kolkata Knight Riders would be expecting that in-form Chris Lynn stays fit to continue his brutal batting. Apart from Lynn, Gambhir’s knock in the first match while Manish Pandey’s batting display in second are fair evidence of the kind of batting the two-time former champions have. Sunil Narine’s economical bowling can also cause trouble for the opponents on a pitch that would be expected to develop a spin web for the batsmen.

Limitations

Kings XI Punjab’s quick bowlers have leaked runs which has eventually increased the work load on the batting line up.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other side have asked some in-form players in the batting line up to warm the benches. The local lads who were fantastic in recent domestic tournaments haven’t been able to make a cut in the best XI.

Players to watch out

With the kind of game play Axar Patel is showing, he can be somebody who can come up with another all-round performance to be remembered for a long time. Apart from him, this is Wriddhiman Saha’s home ground and the right-handed batsman knows each corner pretty clearly. Saha’s ability to dispatch the ball might give spectators a good time in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens has a generally got a lot to offer to the spinners. Kuldeep Yadav who didn’t impress in the last game is expected to get his touch back in this match while Sunil Narine would be looking to continue from where he left in the last encounter’s. In the batting column, Gautam Gambhir can emerge as a nightmare for the opposition.

The two teams look evenly poised and Kolkata fans would be looking for an exciting clash between the 2014 finalists.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd