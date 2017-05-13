IPL 2017 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders seek to register playoffs berth against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians in the second match of the day. Kolkata Knight Riders host Mumbai Indians in the second match of the day.

In the second match of the day, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will lock horns with each other at the Eden Gardens. This encounter can be considered as the most important one for Kolkata because if they win this game, then they will register a berth for themselves in the playoffs but if they lose it would be a difficult task for Gautam Gambhir-led side. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are the only team so far to qualify for the playoffs.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty

The Gautam Gambhir-led KKR needs to win this clash against Mumbai Indians so as to register a berth for themselves in the playoffs. But if they lost, the competition will become more crunch. Both the teams are coming into this match with a loss under their belt in their last match. Where KKR need to win this one to make their stronger for the qualification, on the other side, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai is seeking to gain momentum as they have faced two defeats on the trot.

Limitations

Mumbai Indians leaked enormous amount of runs in their previous game against Kings XI Punjab where Punjab after riding on Wriddhiman Saha’s unbeaten 93 smashed 230 runs in 20 overs. The flow of runs caused a good amount of pressure on the batsmen as they failed to go over the line even after showing magnificent batting skills on Thursday night.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the scenario suggests to stay calmer and composed especially while chasing a particular target.

Players to watch out for

Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa’s willow has been doing the talking for them while on a track like that of Kolkata’s, Kuldeep Yadav too can prove a dangerous customer.

For Mumbai Indians, it would be youngster Nitish Rana and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard and opener Lendl Simmons on whom the former champions will bank upon.

