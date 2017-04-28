IPL 2017 Preview: Kings XI Punjab look to maintain winning momentum against Sunrisers Hyderabad

KXIP meet SRH in Mohali. KXIP meet SRH in Mohali.

In the second match of the day, Kings XI Punjab will play David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali. The last time the two teams met, SRH skipper Warner demolished the Punjab bowling while Manan Vohra’s heroics with the bat just fell short to give Punjab a win in that particular game.

What’s in the kitty

Just like other local players, Manan Vohra has emerged as one of the finest Indian players in this edition of the Indian Premier League. He scored 95 against SRH in their last match which though went in vain as they lost the match by 5 runs. Axar Patel on the other side has been contributing to his side’s performances with both bat and ball. Hashim Amla’s remained silent against SRH but the South African has proved that T20 format is not at all about aggressive hitting but a team or a player can score big runs with his elegant display of batting.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad who are at third spot in the points table, skipper David Warner has come up with some decent performances in the season and he would be looking to continue with the form.

Limitations

Kings XI batsmen haven’t been able to pull off wins for their side. Moreover, their side has shuffled the players a number of times which has added to their form.

Sunrisers don’t really need to do much with their line up as they have proved to be a good unit so far in the competition.

Players to watch out

David Warner and Manan Vohra would be two players to watch out for. The two batsmen played fantastic individual innings for their respective sides when the two teams last met.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd