IPL 2017 Preview: Gujarat Lions seek to keep their play-off hopes alive against Delhi Daredevils

Skipper of the Gujarat Lions side Suresh Raina has been in good form and will be the one to watch out for. Skipper of the Gujarat Lions side Suresh Raina has been in good form and will be the one to watch out for.

The Gujarat Lions will take on Delhi Daredevils in match 42 of the IPL and the Suresh Raina led side would be seeking to move up in points table to keep their hopes alive for a berth in the knockout stages.

While the Delhi Daredevils have three wins from nine matches, Gujarat Lions are seventh in the eight-team table and they somehow need to win every single one of their remaining matches for any chance to qualify to the knockouts.

What’s in the kitty

Both the sides are looking to grab a win to gain momentum in the competition. With a win in their last match, Delhi have an edge over Gujarat who lost their previous 2 encounters in close encounters.

The last season’s table toppers, Gujarat Lions, have had a rough ride this season and are struggling to gain momentum. For Gujarat Lions, it is going to be a tough call to make to pick their best XI. The batting performance in the last game showed that the Gujarat side are capable of handling pressure but the bowling has become a cause of concern for them. However, the Gujarat Lions are the only bowling side to have not bowled a No Ball this season.

Limitations

As we have been talking about, both the sides need to focus on their bowling performances. They have been giving away runs at high economy rates. With poor bowling the pressure on the batsmen also increases and this forces a decline in their individual performances.

For GL their problem has been the bowling. The fast bowlers haven’t chipped in well and spinners have also been a let down. Spinners have leaked runs for GL and the opposition have made the most of it in the early overs.

Players to watch out for

For Delhi, it has been all about the youngsters who have stepped in to take the responsibilities. Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the three players for Delhi who can still turn table for this franchise team.Meanwhile, Delhi Daredevils will be without the services of Zaheer Khan and the pressure will be on young Karun Nair to deliver in a must win game.

