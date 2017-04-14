Latest News

IPL 2017 Preview: Gujarat Lions host Rising Pune Supergiant, Ravindra Jadeja returns

The return of Ravindra Jadeja will be a massive boost Gujarat Lions who so far looked lacklustre in their bowling.

IPL 2017, IPL 2017 news, IPL news, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja Gujarat Lions, Brad Hodge, Sports News, Cricket news, Sports, Indian Express, Indian Express News Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of two weeks of action in IPL 2017 but is set to return against RPS. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

In match 13 of IPL 2017 Gujarat Lions will take on Rising Pune Supergiant. While both are languishing at the bottom of the table, the two teams have also received a boost ahead of this match. For the Gujarat Lions it is Ravindra Jadeja who is back in the scheme of things. While for RPS skipper Steven Smith will be back after healing a stomach bug.

While the Gujarat Lions will be looking to register their first win, RPS will look to put their campaign back on track after one win from three matches. The return of Ravindra Jadeja is set to boost GL’s bowling that has lacked depth.

However, after two losses and a loss in momentum RPS will also hope to get their campaign back on track. With the likes of Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ben Stokes and Ajinkya Rahane in their ranks, Rising Pune Supergiant have a formidable batting line-up that can set high scores for their bowlers to defend.

However, if Gujarat Lions, playing at their home ground at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, can find a way to get through the top order early, it might prove to be a challenge for the Rising Pune Supergiants to defend a small total as their bowling line up is considerably weak.

