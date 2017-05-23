Post IPL victory, WWE star Triple H hints at surprise gift for Mumbai Indians

It does seem like the gift will be a WWE championship title with MI’s logo on its side plates. (Source: Twitter) It does seem like the gift will be a WWE championship title with MI’s logo on its side plates. (Source: Twitter)

Former 14-time WWE Champion and the COO of WWE, Triple H has gone to congratulate IPL winners Mumbai Indians for their historic third title. In fact in a goodwill gesture Triple H also announced on social media that WWE would be sending a gift to the Rohit Sharma-led team.

“Congratulations, @mipaltan. @WWE has something headed your way! @WWEIndia”, Triple H wrote. As far as the gift is concerned it does seem like it will be a WWE championship title with MI’s logo on its side plates. Earlier, Chelsea defender John Terry was given a similar gift.

Meanwhile, as Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant drew curtains on the tenth edition of the IPL, it was the Rohit Sharma-led side which prevailed in the thrilling ‘Maharashtra Derby’ at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad and thereby became the first team to lift the IPL title thrice. Courtesy of a clinical bowling performance and some decisive batting Mumbai Indians won the match by just 1 run.

Chasing 130 to win, RPS were in the hunt until the last over when Mitchell Johnson bowled tightly and defended 11 of the last over. At the half stage, it did seem like RPS had the upper hand but MI scripted a dramatic turnaround to win their third IPL title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd