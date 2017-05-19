Possibility of crashing out of IPL due to rain was killing me, says KKR captain Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, with his third fifty in the IPL 10 so far, is now the orange cap holder. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Gautam Gambhir, with his third fifty in the IPL 10 so far, is now the orange cap holder. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir revealed the emotions he went through while waiting for rain to subside in their Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In an article on Kolkata Knight Riders’ official website, Gambhir said, “….the possibility of crashing out of a tournament due to rain was killing me.”

“Till around 9.30 PM I felt as if I owned half the planet,” he said, “and the ownership papers of the other half were being prepared. Then rain pelted my planet and washed away all my dreams. Almost.” Kolkata Knight Riders had made a good fist of the game restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 128.

But rain delayed KKR’s entry to the crease. According to the rules this year, had the match got washed out, it would have been the team that finished higher on the league standings that would have gone through. In this case, SRH had finished above KKR on the table and hence, Gambhir and his side would have been knocked out despite fighting their way to a winning position.

Gambhir went on to say that he though KKR’s passage further into the tournament was not “meant to be.” “We were about to resume at 11.25 PM but once again rains picked up and plans got aborted. I was convinced that it is not meant to be. I checked the equations and timings again and again and again. I was so furious that it made me numb. One part of me said you can not fight nature. The other half shouted, “Why KKR?” I’d admit that my mind also took me back to the losses against Punjab and Mumbai. One win there and we’d have been in top two and wouldn’t have had to go through this torture. I don’t know how God decides his checks and balances for human beings but I was feeling really hard done by,” he said in the article in kkr.in.

In the end, KKR diod get to bat and they had to make 48 off 6 overs according to the D/L method. They were reduced to 12/3 in the second over but Gambhir’s unbeaten 32 took them over the line. They now play Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier.

