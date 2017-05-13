Police arrest six, recover Rs 70,000 cash in connection to IPL betting case in Ghaziabad

The Indian Premier League has often come under the shadow of illegal betting and spot-fixing in its 10-year existence. (Source: BCCI) The Indian Premier League has often come under the shadow of illegal betting and spot-fixing in its 10-year existence. (Source: BCCI)

Six alleged bookies have been arrested in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Rs 70,000 cash has been recovered in connection to the Indian Premier League betting case on Saturday. The arrests have come two days after betting rings were busted in Kanpur. Police had also busted betting rings in Delhi’s Shahdara area.

According to ANI, the police caught the six bookies red-handed along with Rs 70,000, seven Android phones, one Maruti Swift car, one Passion Pro motorcycle from the Link road area of Ghaziabad. Previous arrests were made after authorities came to know of bets being placed for the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils in Kanpur’s Green Park stadium.

The people arrested were identified as Ramesh Nayan Shah, a businessman from Thane, Maharashtra, and local residents Ramesh Kumar and Vikas Kumar. Ramesh Kumar had a contract to put hoardings at the Green Park stadium and had booked the room for U-19 cricketer Nayan Shah, who was in touch with a bookie from Ajmer named Bunty.

The Indian Premier League has often been overshadowed by illegal betting and spot-fixing scandals. The most prominent of this was the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case which had led to the suspension of three players. This included S Sreesanth, who was also a regular in the Indian team across formats at the time.

Gurunath Meiyappan, son-in-law of N Srinivasan and Chennai Super Kings team principal had been arrested by authorites. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended for two years from the IPL due to the involvement of individuals from their administration in illegal betting rackets.

