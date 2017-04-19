Pleasure to open the innings with you, RCB’s Chris Gayle to Virat Kohli

Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli scored runs at free will against Gujarat Lions. (Source: PTI) Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli scored runs at free will against Gujarat Lions. (Source: PTI)

There isn’t any other opening pairing in the IPL that offers as much promise and threat that Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle do. Both demolish the bowlers and attack the opposition with such casualness at times that it can’t help but make you feel helpless. That is exactly what the Gujarat Lions bowlers and fielders would have felt on Tuesday night the pairing got into the act for the first time this season for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

They put together 122 runs for the opening wicket against GL in Rajkot to eventually see RCB score 213 batting first. While the first wicket fell in the 12th over, the opening stand did more than enough to damage Lions’ effort and confidence. During Gayle’s whirlwind knock of 77 runs from 38 balls, he also became the first to reach 10,000 runs in T20. It took Gayle 12 years to reach the milestone with his first T20 being a International 20:20 Club Championship match in England. What baffles one’s mind is also the fact that Gayle has scored 7534 runs with the help of 743 sixes and 769 boundaries. Speaking about his achievement to IPLT20 website, Gayle told Kohli, “It’s fantastic to get to 10000 runs and share that moment with you. We have had a lot of partnerships and it is really great. Also, to be able to play for a great franchise like the RCB is superb. Since I joined this franchise, things have gone great for me as well from a personal point of view, so I am very thankful for that. You guys have been special and it is special to share the dressing room with you. We have a lot of talent, many youngsters and it is good fun. It has been an absolute pleasure.”

Kohli applauded Gayle for his record and expressed surprise as well. “It was our 10th 100-run partnership in T20s and it is a record. You got to 10000 runs at an average of 40 and a strike-rate of 149 and 18 hundreds. It is a crazy stat. It has been my privilege to open with you.”

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

Virat started the interview by asking Gayle how it feels to open the inning with him. “It’s a great feeling to open the innings with you. It’s an absolute pleasure mate. You’re a legend and you have many more runs to score. It’s a privilege to actually watch you from the other end and to see you score fluently. Well done on your career so far and I wish you many many more from my heart. Seriously,” he said.

