IPL 2017 Play-offs: Mumbai Indians face Rising Pune Supergiant, Kolkata take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pune are set to meet MI for Qualifier 1 in Mumbai while SRH will fight KKR in the eliminator in Bengaluru. Pune are set to meet MI for Qualifier 1 in Mumbai while SRH will fight KKR in the eliminator in Bengaluru.

As the Indian Premier League 2017 approaches its end, Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders booked their spots in the play offs which will take place this week. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Mumbai Indians’ batsmen Saurabh Tiwary and Ambati Rayudu scored half centuries on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders to make their side stand on top of the table with 20 points.

MI, who were the first to qualify for the playoffs, played to their strengths used almost half of their non-playing squad to win the match against KKR by 9 runs. They will play Qualifier 1 against Pune and the winner will qualify for the final. The loser will play the Eliminator.

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the second team to join MI as they booked a spot in the play-offs on the same day. SRH, who took the third position by defeating Gujarat Lions by eight wickets, made it to the play-offs with 17 points, three less than the leaders.

Despite losing the last two matches, Gautam Gambhir’s team KKR stand with 16 points. Although they slipped to the fourth position, Kolkata managed to qualify for the knock-outs.

On Sunday, Rising Pune Supergiant destroyed Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets and became the last team to book their spot in the play-offs. Shardul Thakur led the attack, claiming 3/19. The win was crucial for Pune as it saw them rise to the second position with 18 points.

Pune are set to meet MI in the play offs on Tuesday for Qualifier 1 in Mumbai. SRH will fight KKR in the eliminator on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

The winner between SRH and KKR will face the loser of Qualifier 1 while the loser will be eliminated. Eliminator winner and Qualifier 1 loser will play Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final. The winner of Qualifier 2 will face winner of Qualifier 1 in IPL final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd