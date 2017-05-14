Latest News

Pandya brothers indulge in Twitter banter, Virender Sehwag comes to the rescue

Hardik and Krunal Pandya were involved in a Twitter banter but the reason for it is still unknown.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 14, 2017 11:43 pm
Krunal and Hardik Pandya are brothers. (Source: File)

Mumbai Indians’, apart from qualifying for the playoffs, made headlines regarding Pandya Brothers banter, which happened after their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The reason for dispute between the two is still unknown. But the fight started when Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya tweeted from his account, “Sometimes in life, people closest to you end up disappointing you the most. Not cool, bro!”.

The reason for the tweet is still unclear, but later Hardik’s elder brother Krunal Pandya tweeted regarding the same issue where he mentioned Hardik saying, “this shouldn’t have happened in the first place. I am bade bhaiyya for a reason. Let’s not make this a big issue!”

The Twitter controversy between two siblings was mediated by former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. He tweeted, “Lagta hai,’Baap Bada Na Bhaiyya, Sabse Bada Rupaiyya’ – is gaane ko jyada hi seriously le liya. Lado mat yaar!” His reply to the controversy infact left his fans guessing about the whole matter in the end.

Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in Mumbai’s last match win against KKR. In bowling, Pandya conceded just 22 runs in his 4 overs grabbing 2 wickets. On the other hand, Krunal bowled 2 overs giving just 14 runs.

