IPL 2017’s over 35 club: Players, over the age of 35, playing IPL 10

One aspect of the IPL or Twenty20 cricket in general is that it doesn’t take out as much out of a player as the rigour of One Day International or Test matches do. This allows players well past their prime to play for their respective national sides or even stretching towards their retirement to ply their trade in the format. Things get even more attractive when the players put their name in for the glittering Indian Premier League (IPL) what with its razzmatazz and big payouts on offer. But one can’t take these players easy with the amount of experience on their shoulders and the skill at their disposal even if their energy level might not be the same as it used to at one stage in their career.

Ashish Nehra (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Nehra is a superb case of a player using his skills and understanding the positives and negatives in his cricket to make sure he prolongs his career. His foray back into the national side stemmed from his exemplary bowling in the IPL. He hits the right spots on the track and gets the ball to move around at will. When the IPL 2017 begins, he would be 37 and 38 by the time it draws to a close. Nehra would play for the defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming season.

Imran Tahir (Rising Pune Supergiant)

When Imran Tahir – the tricky South African spinner was not picked in the IPL auction, it raised a few eyebrows. He’s a proven talent and one that gets the job done – as the Proteas are very well aware. Then once again in the auction, he wasn’t picked in the second round. But he has been picked at his base price by Rising Pune Supergiant with the injury to Mitchell Marsh. There is no questioning Tahir’s ability to pick up wickets but one does question his involvement with the runs leaking.

Zaheer Khan (Delhi Daredevils)

‘Zak’ has called time on his international career but still has plenty of firepower and hunger in his belly to pick up wickets and go for the trophies as he hopes to steer Delhi Daredevils into the latter stages of the tournament – something the team has been lagging since 2012. Zaheer has picked up 92 wickets in his IPL career with 10 of them coming in the last edition to spearhead Delhi’s pace attack but couldn’t take the team forward owing to injury to other players and an inconsistent batting lineup. He will be 38 during the course of IPL 10.

Pravin Tambe (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Tambe made his IPL debut at the age of 41 and playing for Rajasthan Royals at the time – the leg-spinner earned plaudits for his bowling skills. IPL in 2014 was his watershed moment as he picked up 15 wickets in 13 matches. His inclusion for Rajasthan was a big boost for the player who had never played for city but had plied his trade at the lower rung levels of Mumbai cricket. He bagged the Golden Wicket Award in Champions League T20 2013. In the auction, Sunrisers availed his services for Rs. 10 lakhs.

Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Owing to the logjam between West Indies Cricket Board and the player, Gayle prefers to stick to T20 contests and those too are few and far between for the national colours. This has allowed or forced him to become what has come to be known as a ‘T20 Freelancer’ playing his trade across the globe in different leagues. Most recently, it was the PSL for Karachi Kings and prior to that the BPL for Vikings. But he is hot property in the IPL and RCB have clung on to him to obliterate the opposition bowling alongside Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. Gayle has a staggering 3426 runs in his IPL career with a strike rate of 153.28 at an average of 43.36. At 37, Gayle is a massive, in more ways than one, member for the RCB squad.

