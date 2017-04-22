IPL 2017 Orange Cap/Most Runs: List of top run-scorers in IPL 10

David Warner struck a boundary at one end and then played the first ball of the next over at the other. (Source: AP) David Warner struck a boundary at one end and then played the first ball of the next over at the other. (Source: AP)

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is well under way and we have got to see some breathtaking individual innings that have turned matches on their own. The likes of David Warner and Suresh Raina have shown yet again why they are considered some of the most lethal limited overs batsmen in the world while Manish Pandey. Nitish Rana has proven to be the surprise package for the Mumbai Indians. His efforts have proven to be match winners for his team on more than one occasion.

Orange Cap/Most Runs

Players Matches Runs HS David Warner (SRH) 7 282 76* Brendon McCullum (GL) 6 258 72 Nitish Rana (MI) 6 255 62* Manish Pandey (KKR) 6 245 81* Suresh Raina (GL) 6 243 84 Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) 7 235 70 Hashim Amla (KXIP) 6 234 104* Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 6 229 76*

