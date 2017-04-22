IPL 2017 Orange Cap/Most Runs: List of top run-scorers in IPL 10

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 22, 2017 6:23 pm
The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is well under way and we have got to see some breathtaking individual innings that have turned matches on their own. The likes of David Warner and Suresh Raina have shown yet again why they are considered some of the most lethal limited overs batsmen in the world while Manish Pandey. Nitish Rana has proven to be the surprise package for the Mumbai Indians. His efforts have proven to be match winners for his team on more than one occasion.
Orange Cap/Most Runs
|Players
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|David Warner (SRH)
|7
|282
|76*
|Brendon McCullum (GL)
|6
|258
|72
|Nitish Rana (MI)
|6
|255
|62*
|Manish Pandey (KKR)
|6
|245
|81*
|Suresh Raina (GL)
|6
|243
|84
|Shikhar Dhawan (SRH)
|7
|235
|70
|Hashim Amla (KXIP)
|6
|234
|104*
|Gautam Gambhir (KKR)
|6
|229
|76*
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd