IPL 2017 Orange Cap/Most Runs: List of top run-scorers in IPL 10

IPL 2017, IPL 10 Orange Cap Table: Standings for most runs in the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 22, 2017 6:23 pm
David Warner struck a boundary at one end and then played the first ball of the next over at the other. (Source: AP)

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League is well under way and we have got to see some breathtaking individual innings that have turned matches on their own. The likes of David Warner and Suresh Raina have shown yet again why they are considered some of the most lethal limited overs batsmen in the world while Manish Pandey. Nitish Rana has proven to be the surprise package for the Mumbai Indians. His efforts have proven to be match winners for his team on more than one occasion.

Orange Cap/Most Runs

Players Matches Runs HS
David Warner (SRH) 7 282 76*
Brendon McCullum (GL) 6 258 72
Nitish Rana (MI) 6 255 62*
Manish Pandey (KKR) 6  245 81*
Suresh Raina (GL) 6 243 84
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH) 7 235 70
Hashim Amla (KXIP) 6 234 104*
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 6 229 76*

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
TODAY

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

28th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 24, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai