No R Ashwin for cricket experts in ‘All-time IPL-XI’ team

Four players were common in everyone’s all-time XI: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Lasith Malinga. (Source: Reuters) Four players were common in everyone’s all-time XI: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Lasith Malinga. (Source: Reuters)

It’s almost the end of IPL-10, when a strong pool of former cricketers and current experts made public their choice of ‘Best IPL XI’. Ajit Agarkar, Ricky Ponting, Shane Warne and Aakash Chopra decided to pick their Indian Premier League all-time XI’s. The selections for the best teams in IPL were discussed in various publications to celebrate ten years of IPL and also comes at a time with the squads likely to be shuffled strongly next year.

Each expert was allowed to choose whichever player it wanted in his team. Making their personal choices they had only one restriction while choosing their team – only four foreign players could be selected – as is the rule with IPL sides in general.

As the teams were picked there were a few common names in most sides: Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Lasith Malinga were regular inclusions for all panelists. There were no second thoughts over their selection as every selected player has made a major contribution to its team on a large scale but there were a few surprises too which left the fans guessing.

For example, Agarkar excluded MS Dhoni, David Warner and Yuvraj Singh from his team. Ponting also left out Yuvraj. While Warne did not take Suresh Raina, David Warner, and AB de Villiers.

Apart from Aakash Chopra, no one picked last season’s leading wicket-taker Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their all-time XI. More surprisingly, Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t picked up by any of the former cricketers.

The Selection of Foreign Players

All the four cricketers safely used the option of picking up four foreign players in their team as they focused on striking a balance and experience into their side.

Arguably, some of the best foreign players in terms of performance, consistency and match winners over the years have been: Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Lasith Malinga, David Warner, Sunil Narine, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard.

The team selection was kept in mind regarding certain combinations like balancing your team with the right openers, a strong middle order, capable all-rounders, off and leg spinners, and left and right-armed pacers. In the bowling department, it also became important to pick players who can be useful in death overs.

Ajit Agarkar’s XI: Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra

Ricky Ponting’s XI: Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Amit Mishra, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Ashish Nehra

Shane Warne’s XI: Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Jacques Kallis, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Umesh Yadav.

Aakash Chopra XI: Chris Gayle, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Amit Mishra, Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

