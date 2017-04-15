Latest News

‘No brains’ or ‘brainless’ not my style: Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Kieron Pollard

Sanjay Manjrekar clarified that while he may be critical of a player, he never made personal insults unlike what Kieron Pollard tweeted.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 15, 2017 5:39 pm
ipl, ipl 2017, ipl 10, kieron pollard, pollard, sanjay manjrekar, manjrekar, mumbai indians, mi, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Kieron Pollard had wrongly accused Kieron Pollard of calling him ‘brainless.’ (Source: File)

Sanjay Manjrekar replied to the recent criticism that he garnered from Kieron Pollard for questioning his batting abilities. The former Indian cricketer clarified that, unlike what the Mumbai Indians and West Indies all-rounder thinks, Majrekar never called him “brainless” unlike what he claims.

Manjrekar had said in an on-air discussion that Pollard is more of a “6-7 overs left-in-the-innings batsman” and stated that he doubts if Pollard will be able to bat higher up the order when will have to build innings. It is true that, in the footage Manjrekar never uttered the word “brainless” but Pollard’s twitter dig at the veteran cricketer saw lot of strong reaction on social media.

“Said ‘Does he have the range (to bat higher up the order)?’ Using terms like ‘no brains’ or ‘brainless’ not my style. I can be critical but never insulting,” Manjrekar tweeted.

“I would also encourage all those reacting to the Pollard issue to hear the footage & not just take my word for it,” he added.

Manjrekar’s comments on Pollard’s batting invited a strong response from the Mumbai Indians all-rounder apart from being trolled on social media.

Pollard had thought that the Indian called him “brainless” on air.

“Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can’t take it back.. sins of parents fall on…

“u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea …” Pollard had posted.

The West Indian struck a match-winning 70 to script a sensational turnaround for the Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.

