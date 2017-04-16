IPL 2017: Twitterati react to Nitish Rana’s starring role in Mumbai Indians’ ascend to top of the table

Latest News
Nitish Rana scored his second fifty of the season and took his runs tally to 193 runs to wear the Orange Cap.

Published:April 16, 2017
mumbai indians, gujarat lions, mi, gl, mi vs gl, nitish rana, ipl 10, ipl 2017, ipl news, sports news, cricket news, indian express Rohit Sharma showed glimpses of return to form after long-term injury with unbeaten 40. (Source: AP)

Nitish Rana scored 53 from 36 balls which saw four fours and two sixes to play a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ chase of 177 runs against Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium. In the six wicket win, Rana played the marquee role in the first 10 overs alongside Jos Buttler to keep the side going after losing Parthiv Patel early. This was Rana’s second fifty of the IPL season and took his runs tally in the IPL to 193 runs thus helping him take over the Orange Cap from Gautam Gambhir.

With the asking rate climbing, Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma scored some big runs with the West Indies batsman producing some thunderous strokes. At the other end, Rohit rotated the strike and found some much needed runs to help his form after the injury and surgery. Rohit scored 40 from 29 balls and took MI over the finishing line alongside Hardik Pandya who remained unbeaten for the fifth match running.

Mumbai Indians have now won four of their five games while Gujarat are in trouble early on with one win and three losses.

Batting first, Gujarat put together 176/4 in the 20 overs with Brendon McCullum top scoring with 64 runs. Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with 48 runs from 26 balls to add more on the board but GL fell short in the end.

