IPL 2017: Twitterati react to Nitish Rana’s starring role in Mumbai Indians’ ascend to top of the table

Rohit Sharma showed glimpses of return to form after long-term injury with unbeaten 40. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma showed glimpses of return to form after long-term injury with unbeaten 40. (Source: AP)

Nitish Rana scored 53 from 36 balls which saw four fours and two sixes to play a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ chase of 177 runs against Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium. In the six wicket win, Rana played the marquee role in the first 10 overs alongside Jos Buttler to keep the side going after losing Parthiv Patel early. This was Rana’s second fifty of the IPL season and took his runs tally in the IPL to 193 runs thus helping him take over the Orange Cap from Gautam Gambhir.

With the asking rate climbing, Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma scored some big runs with the West Indies batsman producing some thunderous strokes. At the other end, Rohit rotated the strike and found some much needed runs to help his form after the injury and surgery. Rohit scored 40 from 29 balls and took MI over the finishing line alongside Hardik Pandya who remained unbeaten for the fifth match running.

Mumbai Indians have now won four of their five games while Gujarat are in trouble early on with one win and three losses.

Happy the way ball coming out of my hand 🙏thank u Waheguru ji 🙏🙏 4 in a row for @mipaltan🔥Rana, @KieronPollard55 & @ImRo45 were lit 👌 #MIvGL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 16 April 2017

And talented mr ripley is back ! @ImRo45 good to see him back scoring runs not easy after a major surgery ! @IPL go brothaman 🤙🏻 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 16 April 2017

Two top overs from Basil Thampy. Keep your eyes and ears open for him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 April 2017

Young Nitish Rana is just the kind of player you nurture. Will be really interested in seeing how he goes in different conditions — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 April 2017

This boy Nitesh Rana is a very good player. Fantastic 50. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 16 April 2017

Nitish Rana is on a roll with the bat. He set the tone for us in the chase against GL. #MIvGL #CricketMeriJaan #MI #EducationForAll pic.twitter.com/Aymq4eATti — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 16 April 2017

Batting first, Gujarat put together 176/4 in the 20 overs with Brendon McCullum top scoring with 64 runs. Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with 48 runs from 26 balls to add more on the board but GL fell short in the end.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd