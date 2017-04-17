Not a one-hit

Nitish Rana’s 36-ball 53 set the platform for Mumbai Indians’ six-wicket win over Gujarat Lions. PTI Nitish Rana’s 36-ball 53 set the platform for Mumbai Indians’ six-wicket win over Gujarat Lions. PTI

Return of Rohit

ANXIETY IS not an emotion you generally associate with Rohit Sharma. Not in the IPL anyway. You are unlikely to find anyone look more nonchalant, almost on the brink of being indifferent, as the Mumbai Indians captain does on the sidelines of a cricket match after all. But as he sat waiting his turn to bat on Sunday, Rohit seemed a tad edgy for a change under his helmet. For starters, he had chosen to sit outside the dug-out away from everybody else with only a TV screen for company.

In fact, Rohit was the last one to walk away from the practice pitches as the teams warmed up for the game. Having fallen prey to a googly in his three previous innings, Rohit wasn’t keen to leave before he’d faced enough of the back-of-the-hand offerings from Karn Sharma. He then even got Sachin Tendulkar to roll his arm over and dish out a few googlies, though they didn’t seem as potent as the one that had famously bowled Moin Khan on the last ball of the day during the Multan Test of 2004. It was a window into Rohit’s frame of mind, which after four single-figure scores, wasn’t obviously at its positive best.

Incidentally, Rohit wasn’t going to face a googly on Sunday, considering Gujarat didn’t have any leg-spinner in their mix. But when he did finally come out to bat at No.4-a position that he would later reveal he’s likely to stick with for most of this IPL-it didn’t matter who he had to face. Such was the scenario of the match. Mumbai needed 92 runs in 64 balls, and had just lost their most consistent performer in the tournament, Nitish Rana, after another hope-the-selectors-were-watching half-century. Rohit’s decision to not open, as he would reveal later, was based on bringing solidarity to the middle-order and having a senior batsman bat deep, a role he hasn’t performed too well so far. This was his chance. It wasn’t a confident start as he played a flick, reminiscent of the ones that have gotten him dismissed so far, and was lucky to get away with a leading edge that trickled towards the off-side. Only this time he was facing the medium-pace of Andrew Tye.

For good measure, Rohit tripped once he’d crossed across for a single, but somehow held his balance. Just like he ensured that Mumbai Indians recovered convincingly from the minor stumble to guide them to a vital win that took the former two-time champions to the top of the table. His unbeaten 40 in 29 balls would include three fours and a six, including an inside-out whack off Ravindra Jadeja, but it was his first boundary that seemed to signal that Rohit was well and truly back to his sublime best. It was a glide between backward point and short third man off Munaf Patel. It exuded that nonchalance you associate with him. It was a different Rohit, a calmer and relaxed one, at the Wankhede from thereon. The uncomfortable anxiety was gone, at least till the next time he faces a googly in the middle. Rise and rise of Rana

“A fearless cricketer who likes to take on the bowlers right away.” That’s how Rohit described Rana after the Delhi youngster had played yet another stellar role for Mumbai this season. But those are words you hear a lot these days, about most young batsmen that come up the ranks in the T20 era. But there’s more to Rana than just that. And already he seems to have an intimidatory hold over those bowling at him. Here, it was the veteran Praveen Kumar who was Rana’s first challenge.

That too a charged-up Praveen, who had gotten rid of Parthiv Patel with his second delivery. Off his fourth delivery, the left-hander charged down to him-a daring move considering the prodigious swing the UP seamer does generate with the new-ball-before scooping the length delivery over short fine-leg. Having seen Rana’s skills on the off-side, Praveen was keen on tucking him up by sticking to a middle-stump line and swinging the ball back in. But so concerned was he about giving Rana any width that he almost pulled off a Sujon Mahmud-he fell nine wides short for the record-bowling four straight wides down the leg.

Two overs later, Rana would show just why Praveen was so wary of giving him any opportunity to expand his shoulders, as he shimmied down the wicket to Basil Thampi and slammed a full ball over extra cover for a six. In the next over, he pulled Tye for a six, showing that he’s equally dangerous on both sides of the wicket, and also taking yet another step towards turning the IPL platform into a springboard to the big stage.

