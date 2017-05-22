Nitish Rana credits Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene for impressive performance in IPL

Nitish Rana started the season strongly with Mumbai Indians before losing form. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Nitish Rana started the season strongly with Mumbai Indians before losing form. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

The 23-year-old youngster Nitish Rana couldn’t believe it when he held the IPL trophy in his hands. After being restricted to such a low total, no one expected Mumbai to win the tournament for the record third time in IPL history. Rana performed well early in the season with his two best knocks being 62 against Kings XI Punjab and 53 against Gujarat Lions. After these impressive showings, he lost the touch in rest of the matches. He played 13 matches this season, scoring 333 runs.

But what else could be more encouraging for any youngster than being a part of the IPL winning squad, speaking with the IPL website he expressed his views on Mumbai Indians’ historic third title, “I cannot expect more than this, winning is very important for any individual, and I feel very happy to be a part of Mumbai Indians as I won two trophies in three years with this side.”

Rana gave credit to Mumbai Indians coach and icon Mahela Jayawardene and Sachin Tendulkar respectively for his impressive performance in the IPL. “Sachin sir and Jayawardene told me to back myself so that I could be more successful in whatever match and whichever format I’m playing, so I focused on doing the same,” he said.

On Rohit Sharma’s captaincy he commented, “He is a very cool and calm leader, there have been tough situations where he has kept all of us calm and motivated so this has been great for our side.”

Speaking on his form in the Ranji Trophy, he said, “Unfortunately it didn’t turn out be as effective as I expected. I had to improve on my technique so coming into the IPL, I improved my technique and our coach Mahela Jayawardene, Sachin Tendulkar helped me a lot. Mainly my family, my coach who supported me in my tough times helped me a lot to perform well in IPL,” he shared.

