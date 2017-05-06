New-age daredevilry: How Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson bucked a few T20 trends

Samson and Pant added 143 for the second wicket in 63 balls. PTI Samson and Pant added 143 for the second wicket in 63 balls. PTI

Like the thousands in the stands at Kotla, the former India skipper and the game’s great, Rahul Dravid, too couldn’t believe what he had seen. After the game, playing the interviewer for the official IPL website, the Delhi Daredevils coach, with a baffled look on his face, would ask Rishabh Pant (93 runs, 47b, 9×6, 6×4) and Sanju Samson (61 runs, 31 balls, 7×6) about the thoughts running in their minds during breakneck 209 runs chase. On the night, Pant didn’t stop surprising. With a casual drawl, he revealed his simple plan for his incredible innings. “I just told Sanju bhai, if you see the ball you just hit it … don’t think about the next ball. If the next ball is also there to be hit, then hit it again.”

Samson too would talk about the “see ball, hit ball” approach. The wonderment on Dravid’s face would get more pronounced. Apart from the sheer audacity, the 143-run partnership oozed a whiff of freshness, hitherto seen in this format. In the end, the two would make a mockery of the Lions bowling unit. In doing so, they also broke a number of conventional T20 trends.

Singles after 4s, 6s

Conventional wisdom suggests that when a batting team starts a fresh over with a flurry of boundaries or sixes, they usually look for a single in the subsequent deliveries. This generally serves two purposes. Firstly, it ensures the momentum remains with the batting team, and secondly it brings the non-striker on strike, which puts the opposition bowler on the back foot, as they will now have to alter their lines and modify the fielders accordingly.

On Thursday night, enroute their whirlwind stand, both Pant and Samson rendered this old cricketing adage redundant. To illustrate this point, we need to look at over No.5 and 11, bowled by Lions medium pacers Pradeep Sangwan and James Faulkner respectively.

Pant tore into Pradeep Sangwan, muscling him for a brace of sixes in the first two deliveries of the fifth over. Having effectively collected 12 runs from two deliveries, the 19-year-old refused to sober down. Brute force was now followed by finesse. Sangwan’s third delivery was a good length, which Pant exquisitely late cut past the short third man fielder for a boundary. Six overs later, the Daredevils stumper welcomed James Faulkner, bowling second spell, with a boundary and a six. He would finish with a couple of sixes against the Australian all-rounder.

That over yielded 24 runs. It was one of the definitive moments in the game and saw the pendulum shift decisively in Delhi’s favour. Having collected 12 runs with the final two deliveries of Faulkner’s over, one would expect Samson to temper down just a wee bit. Instead, the 22-year-old took Pant’s advice in earnest and continued with the aggression. He greeted Ravindra Jadeja into the attack with a flurry of sixes.

Having raked up 36 runs in the space of 8 deliveries, Delhi had effectively numbed Gujarat’s two most experienced bowlers. Later, when Pant was asked if it was a deliberate ploy to go after Faulkner and Jadeja, he would give another simplistic retort. “Sanju bhaiyya ko bola jyada socho mat, bas maro (don’t think too much, just hit).” This perhaps summed up Delhi’s stunning heist at the Kotla.

Go easy after Powerplay

This is a basic formula that players have borrowed from the 50-over format. Be it chasing, or while batting first, teams prefer to use this tried-and-tested formula.

Make full use of the field restrictions during Powerplay and consequently get off to a blazing start. Then exercise a certain degree of caution in the middle overs and conserve wickets for the assault in the final five overs. Thursday night’s carnage, however, proved they cared less about patterns and conventions. Instead, all they wanted to do was avoid dot balls and clear the boundary. Between the two of them, they had hit 16 sixes. After Powerplay, Delhi had raced to 63/1, neck-and-neck with the asking run-rate. However, instead of conserving wickets, and letting the required run-rate to get out of hand, the duo unleashed themselves on the Lions in the subsequent seven overs. Consequently, Delhi teed off to dizzying heights in this phase, collecting an astonishing 102 runs between overs 6-13.

Even the back-to-back dismissals of Samson and Pant did not hamper their run-chase. That’s because Delhi required to maintain a rate of just a shade over five-an-over from there on. Ultimately, a chase of 208 proved to be a canter for Dravid’s men.

