IPL 2017: My variations are the key to success in T20s, says Siddharth Kaul

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddharth Kaul has been in impressive form this season in the IPL and revelaing the key behind his sucess the youngster said that it is his variations.

In an interview to PTI, Kaul said,”If you have variation, then it is hard for the batsman to read you. The batsman keeps guessing what this guy is going to bowl,” he said and added that after watching Zaheer Khan in the 2011 World Cup he developed the knuckle ball. “From that time onwards, I tried to perfect it and now it is helping me a lot.” Kaul said.

“I have been delivering for my domestic side Punjab in ODI and T20 in death overs. That has helped me in this format. With the help of Yuvi (Yuvraj) and Ashish Nehra, it came out really well”.

Kaul also recalled how it was a learning experience for him to bowl to Dhoni. “It was really good, he is a great finisher of the game in shorter format, in any format, you can say that. It was a golden chance for me to bowl in front of the best batsman of T20 and ODIs.”

Kaul recalled his interaction with MS Dhoni and said,” It was a good interaction with him. I know him for a long time. In that match, he told me that I have improved further adding to my pace and having consistency in bowling yorkers. He also told me that my knuckle balls are really good. Those words of encouragement have helped me a lot.”

