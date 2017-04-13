IPL 2017: I’d love to finish my IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has led KKR from the front and secured two IPL victories in 2012 and 2014. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Gautam Gambhir has led KKR from the front and secured two IPL victories in 2012 and 2014. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

Captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir has revealed his desire to return to his former team Delhi Daredevils. Gambhir, who has led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL victories in 2012 and 2014, stated that being a Delhi boy his heart is still with the Delhi Daredevils and he would love to make a return to the side he earlier played for.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Gambhir revealed that his heart still lies with the Delhi Daredevils. He said, “I think my heart is still with Delhi. I played for three years for Delhi (Daredevils). Somewhere, deep within my heart, I’d love to finish with Delhi. Though I am the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, and would want them to win it for the third time, but since I’m a Delhi boy too, I obviously want Delhi Daredevils to do well as well.”

It may be recalled here that Gambhir played at Delhi Daredevils in the first three editions of the IPL before eventually being bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Interestingly, most of the players will once more go under the hammer at the auctions next year before the 2018 edition of the IPL. Hence, there exists a possibility that Gautam Gambhir may very well return to Delhi Daredevils. If this happens then it will surely hurt the KKR team.

