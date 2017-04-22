IPL 2017: Mustafizur Rahman set to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad

In this season of the IPL, Rahman hasn’t been in great form and played only one game In this season of the IPL, Rahman hasn’t been in great form and played only one game

As per a report on ESPNCricinfo, Mustafizur Rahman is set to return to Bangladesh on April 25 and join his team-mates for a pre Champions Trophy conditioning camp and Ireland tri-series. Also joining him will be Kolkata Knight Riders all rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib, though, will join him on May 4.

In this season of the IPL, Rahman hasn’t been in great form and played only one game. However, in IPL 9 he was in tremendous form and led the Sunrisers bowling attack from the front. He picked up 16 wickets in the last edition of the tournament.

The Sunrisers are next scheduled to play Rising Pune Supergiant at the MCA stadium on Saturday. so this may well be his last game in this years IPL.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh cricket board announced its list of 15 man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. A surprise inclusion in the team was that of pace-bowler Shafiul Islam. Shafiul has been out of action from the international scene since he picked up a hamstring injury in a domestic league match last year. However, Nurul Hasan, pacer Subashis Roy and all-rounder Shuvagata Hom failed to make the cut.

The last time Bangladesh played in the champions trophy was in 2006 and hence it will be a special occasion for the team from the subcontinent.

In this edition of the Champions Trophy Bangladesh has been placed with Australia, England and New Zealand in Group A.

