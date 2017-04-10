IPL 2017: Murali Vijay’s absence is a great loss for Kings XI Punjab, says Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla said that team is well prepared as it was evident from the victory against RPS. (Source: PTI) Hashim Amla said that team is well prepared as it was evident from the victory against RPS. (Source: PTI)

Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers are champion players in their own right but the Kings XI Punjab opener says that he will stick to his own style and, like his illustrious teammate, not try audacious reverse flicks off fast bowlers.

“No, I will never ever try a reverse flick off a fast bowler. Any shot that you want to try out in the match requires lots of practice. Like the ramp shot is common in T20s as lots of players have it in their arsenal. When I come to practice, I come with my specific set of plans,” Amla told PTI during an interaction.

Amla was all praise for Kings XI Punjab’s new captain Glenn Maxwell, saying the Australian is receptive to ideas from senior players.

“Maxi is a very relaxed guy. He urges everyone to play a confident game of cricket. I have had many interactions with Maxi since the last edition of IPL and he has been very receptive. Also he is a wonderful player. If he gets going, he gets destructive,” Amla said.

Amla admitted that Murali Vijay’s absence is a great loss, but it will be an opportunity for a youngster to step up.

“Vijay is an exceptional T20 player as we have all seen in all these editions of IPLs. But his absence also means an opportunity for another player to step up and win matches for Kings XI Punjab.”

Amla said that team is well prepared as it was evident from the victory in the first match and most of the international players are coming into the tournament with a fair amount of cricket behind them.

“I am very confident that our performance will be very good this time around. From the team perspective, we are as prepared as any other team in the competition. We have played a lot of cricket behind us,” he said.

Asked what went wrong in the last edition, he said that is a thing of past and a good start is imperative.

“I joined the team last year and all I can say is that in T20 league, start is important. A good start gives you a lot of confidence. Virender Sehwag (Head of Cricket Operations) has done an exceptional job with the cricketers,” said Amla, who has a career strike-rate of 126 plus in 108 T20 matches.

Amla is happy that Sehwag, a flamboyant player during his time, never pressurised anyone to change their game.

“Viru we all know is one of India’s greatest batsman of all time. He is not someone who would tell you in a particular style. I have seen him encourage every player to play the best they can within their own capabilities. He tells the boys to maximise their potential in whatever way they can which will help the team,” he concluded.

