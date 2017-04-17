IPL 2017: Munaf Patel returns to action after four years

Munaf Patel has returned to action after a gap of four years. (Source: BCCI) Munaf Patel has returned to action after a gap of four years. (Source: BCCI)

On Sunday cricket fans witnessed a rare sight as veteran Munaf Patel returned to action in the Indian Premier League action for Gujarat Lions against Mumbai Indians. Noticeably, his return to action has been after a gap of 4 years (1426 days). Munaf Patel’s last display in the IPL was in 2013. Interestingly, earlier this season for GL, Manpreet Gony also played his first IPL match since 2013.

Before the IPL began Munaf had said that he was sure of his fitness and ready to play. “I’m very confident and confident of performing this season. I am looking forward to give my best to the game after the franchise showed their faith in me.”, he had said in an interview to the Indian Express.

Munaf was bought by Gujarat Lions in this years auction for Rs 30 lakhs. Munaf’s last outing was against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2013. He may not have a fond memory of the outing as he was taken for cleaners by Mike Hussey and Raina and ended up with figures of 3-0-32-0.

In 62 matches played in the IPL Munaf has given away 1676 runs and picked up 74 wickets at an economy rate of 7.52 and average of 22.65. It is here that Munaf has been under the par as his economy rate has been on the higher side.

