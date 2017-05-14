Mumbai seal top spot in IPL table with 9-run win over Kolkata, twitterati reacts

Mumbai Indians conceded just one boundary in the last three overs of the match. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Mumbai Indians conceded just one boundary in the last three overs of the match. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders were beaten by Mumbai Indians by nine runs as the latter produced some masterclass death bowling to halt the home side in their tracks. Chasing a total of 174, KKR were in control for the better part of their innings but seemed to have lost the plot in the final three overs.

Mumbai Indians conceded just one boundary in the last three overs of the match. Even that boundary came out of a misfield from Mitchell Johnson. Mumbai did start their defence well as Tim Southee dismissed the dangerous Sunil Narine for a duck in the third ball of the first over. But Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn then got the KKR chase going.

Kolkata remained on top of the required rate but kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Gambhir was soon dismissed by Mitchell Johnson. He was swiftly followed by Robin Uthappa and Chris Lynn and the match seemed to have swung in favour of the Mumbai Indians. But Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey then seemingly got the KKR chase back on track. They needed just 20 runs to win from the last three overs but Mumbai turned the screw on them and won the match.

For Mumbai Indians, Ambati Rayudu and Saurabh Tiwary were the top scorers as both notched up half centuries to lead their side to the total they had amassed.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

What a great game of T20 cricket! Fantastic last over by @hardikpandya7. Congrats @mipaltan on winning the game & topping the table! #KKRvMI — Aditya Narayan (@ImAdityaNarayan) 13 May 2017

So, in spite of running a good campaign, @KKRiders have to play the 3rd/4th eliminator. @mipaltan confirm a home qualifier — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 13 May 2017

#MI has, with an effectively second XI, defeated #KKR in their own den…undoubtedly the best team in this #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 13 May 2017

Mumbai Indians sealed their top spot in the league table while Kolkata Knight Riders confirmed a place in the playoffs due to their net run rate.

