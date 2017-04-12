IPL 2017: Umpire gaffe once again comes to the fore in the league

David Warner struck a boundary at one end and then played the first ball of the next over at the other. (Source: AP) David Warner struck a boundary at one end and then played the first ball of the next over at the other. (Source: AP)

Mumbai Indians were allegedly on the receiving end of poor umpiring against Kolkata Knight Riders but it didn’t deter them from getting a narrow victory. However, it didn’t stop MI coach Mahela Jayawardene from taking a dig at the umpires for inconsistency, “It happens. It is not in our control. I don’t think anyone makes those mistakes. But wish for a change that the opposition can take our wickets,” he said post the match.

In the match, two MI batsmen were given out with Rohit Sharma’s dismissal the more glaring of the two. In it, the MI skipper was given out leg before and it saw questions from Rohit. Subsequently, Sharma was reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Once again a match involving Mumbai Indians saw poor umpiring with the officials failing to notice lack of rotation of strikes between the overs. In the tenth match of the IPL against Sunrisers Hyderabad played at Wankhede Stadium, the two umpires CK Nandan and Nitin Menon failed to notice David Warner take the striker after hitting a boundary on the last ball of the over prior to it.

In the incident, Warner glided Jasprit Bumrah’s last ball of the sixth over to the third-man fence and then, surprisingly, went on to take strike off the first ball of the next over from Mitchell McClenaghan.

Neither Nandan nor Menon noticed the batsman’s mistake and surprisingly TV umpire YC Barde too did not bring it to their notice and Warner faced the first ball of the seventh over.

