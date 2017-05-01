IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians need to take momentum to the knock out stage, says Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma claimed the wicket of RCB’s Mandeep Singh. (Source: AP) Karn Sharma claimed the wicket of RCB’s Mandeep Singh. (Source: AP)

Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets on Monday to book their spot in the Indian Premier League’s play-offs. Captain Rohit Sharma helped MI over the line after the skipper smashed an over-pitched penultimate delivery from Shane Watson through off-side. Rohit ended the match with an unbeaten 56. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Karn Sharma, who bagged the wicket of Mandeep Singh during Mumbai win over RCB, emphasised on the fact that their side can’t take the coming matches lightly as it would break the momentum.

Karn, while speaking in a post match conference said, “We have qualified (for the play-offs), but we can’t take these four matches lightly also, we need to take momentum to the knock out stage.”

Mumbai have lost only twice in this season’s IPL, winning the remaining eight of the 10 games played. Talking about Imran Tahir’s ability, Karn hailed the South African’s ability.

“Imran Tahir is number one bowler in T20 and I learnt a lot from him (while interacting with him when Pune played against Mumbai). In T20, the leg spinners get (more) grip from the wickets, even if it is flat or otherwise”, he added.

Talking about Harbhajan Singh’s foot, the leggie told that the Indian off-spinner was facing a bit of problem.

“Harbhajan had some problem on the left foot, he will be fine for the next match. Krunal (Pandya) is fine,” said Karn.

Mitchell McClenaghan claimed 3/34, followed by Krunal Pandya’s two wickets to help MI claim their eighth victory in the IPL season.

