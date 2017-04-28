Toss report: Batting first isn’t that bad an option

Only five times out of 31, the team winning the toss has batted first. Only five times out of 31, the team winning the toss has batted first.

Being the shortest format of the game, the Twenty20 game is the one most susceptible to the ‘luck’ factor, the toss being the most crucial factor. With IPL-10 well into its fourth week, most captains seem to agree that the advantage of winning a toss can best be exploited by fielding first. They feel knowing a target can help them plan the chase accordingly, and these days almost no asking rate is considered insurmountable.

On the other hand, batting first most teams are unsure about what a good target would be. Often, a score considered a big one is chased down quite easily (Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, Indore, April 20) while on other occasions, teams may be go too hard in the quest for a huge total only to fall flat on their face.

Life beyond the toss

Out of the 31 matches so far (including one washout without a toss), the captain winning the toss has chosen to bat only five times. But if one looks at how the league has panned out so far, batting first is hardly an unmitigated disaster. Out of the 30 results, 13 have gone in favour of teams batting first, a success rate of 43.33 per cent, hardly a lopsided equation.

The slight bias towards chasing can also be explained by the dew factor in the evening at several venues, the inability of teams fielding second to hold their nerve when the inevitable charge comes (Kolkata Knight Riders’ implosion against Mumbai Indians, Wankhede, April 9) and costly dropped catches (e.g. Jaydev Unadkat dropping Robin Uthappa on Wednesday).

Change in trend

Batting first has been increasingly profitable after the first 10 days of the tournament, with 10 of the 13 successful defences occurring since April 15.

Before KKR’s victory over Rising Pune Supergiant on Wednesday, the previous four results had all gone in favour of the teams batting first. They include the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up bowled out for a paltry 49 while chasing KKR’s below-par 131, and Mumbai Indians defending successfully defending 142 against Delhi Daredevils.

Bowlers win matches

One of the factors working in favour of this trend could be that sides have now, more or less, worked out their optimal team combinations. They seem to have come to the conclusion that having a strong bowling attack is a prerequisite for success, as mediocre and part-time bowlers are likely to be cannon fodder for quality batsmen. Teams like KKR, MI, SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils hardly have a weak link in their bowling. These teams will feel more confidence while setting out to defend any decent total.

Bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Stokes and Jasprit Bumrah excel at bowling yorkers and change of pace, while the extra pace that the likes of Umesh Yadav, Chris Morris and Pat Cummins bring to the table is difficult to handle, especially for the lower order chasing a high asking rate. Spinners like Harbhajan Singh, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Samuel Badree and Yuzvendra Chahal are experts at foxing batsmen targeting them.

On the other hand, RPS paid the price for replacing their injured premier all-rounder in Ben Stokes with a specialist batsman in Faf du Plessis. The bowling was weakened considerably, and to make matters worse, the South African did not even get a hit.

On a different pitch

The case of the galactico-filled Bangalore outfit is an interesting study. With just two wins out of nine, they are staring at a possible early elimination. For a team helmed by ace chaser Virat Kohli, both their wins have come batting first. It may have something to do with the changing nature of the playing surface at their home venue, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The erstwhile batting paradise has become sluggish and combined with a slow outfield, makes getting big totals tougher.

The Eden Gardens pitch, which used to slow and spinner-friendly, now has good pace and carry. But they seem to have all bases covered even though they prefer to chase.

