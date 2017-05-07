IPL 2017: Rohit Sharma takes a stunner to dismiss Marlon Samuels, watch video

Rohit Sharma’s catch was part of Mumbai Indians’ extraordinary thrashing of Delhi Daredevils. (Source: Twitter) Rohit Sharma’s catch was part of Mumbai Indians’ extraordinary thrashing of Delhi Daredevils. (Source: Twitter)

The Mumbai Indians completed a thumping 146-run win over Delhi Daredevils on Saturday. Defending a mammoth target of 213, Mumbai managed to dismiss Delhi for just 66 runs. It is the highest winning margin ever in the history of the IPL and it also makes Mumbai the first team this season to qualify for the play-offs. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

While Mumbai’s performance as a whole was one that needs to appreciated, there was one moment that stood out. It was the eighth of over of the Delhi innings and Karn Sharma was the bowler. Marlon Samuels was the man on strike and a thick outside edge flew off the bat. At first slip, Rohit threw himself to his right and plucked one out of practically thin air.

Rohit Sharma is known for his fielding skills. While he has earned his name as one of the best fielders in the Indian team, he is making his comeback after a long layoff due to injury. But Rohit has done this before when he took an absolute blinder to dismiss Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers.

Mumbai Indians were put in to bat first and the West Indian duo Kieran Pollard and Lendl Simmons smashed the Delhi Daredevils bowlers all over the park. Delhi, on the other hand, started their innings with Sanju Samson’s dismissal off the very first ball of the innings.

