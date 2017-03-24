Mumbai Indians to begin nine-day preparatory camp from Saturday

Mumbai Indians will begin their preparatory camp under coach Mahela Jayawardene. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians will begin their preparatory camp under coach Mahela Jayawardene. (Source: BCCI)

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians will begin their preparatory camp for the IPL season 10 from Saturday under the new head coach Mahela Jayawardene. The nine-day preparatory camp will be held at Wankhede Stadium till April 2. Mumbai Indians play their first match against Rising Pune SuperGiants on April 6.

Jayawardene will be joined by the existing team of support staff, including Robin Singh (batting coach), Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach), Shane Bond (bowling coach), Paul Chapman (trainer) and Nitin Patel (physio).

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be joined on Saturday by the latest picks of the IPL auction,

Karn Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Tiwary along with the retained players Jagadeesha Suchith, Vinay Kumar, Nitesh Rana, Deepak Punia and Jitesh Sharma.

Nicolas Pooran, the 21-year-old West Indian, is the first international player to join the camp while the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Asela Gunarathne, Jos Buttler, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons will follow in the coming days.

Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Krunal Pandya and Kulwant Khejroliya are currently playing for the Deodhar Trophy at Visakhapatnam, a release said.

