IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians tactical acumen propels them to the finals

Mumbai Indians finished top of the table in the IPL 10 standings. (Source: PTI) Mumbai Indians finished top of the table in the IPL 10 standings. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai Indians have had the reputation of being slow starters in the IPL and in previous editions faced a torrid time going into the final stages of the IPL. Last year as well, Mumbai Indians had a mixed start to the IPL and after 5 games, they won two and lost 3. However, in this edition, they have turned things around and have been in incredible form this season.

Some smart tactical changes and quick fix ideas have contributed to Mumbai’s success in each of their wins so far. For example going ahead with Karn Sharma instead of the experienced Harbhajan Singh. Also the Pandya brothers have played a crucial role. They have become the x-factor of the home team. Against KKR Krunal Pandya was floated ahead of big hitter Kieran Pollard and he rose to the occasion by hitting a brilliant 45 of just 30 balls. Another player who has risen to the occasion is Nitish Rana who can be deemed as the find of the season so far.

The bowling too has come good with a lethal combination of Lasith Malinga and Jaspirit Bumrah. Added to that is the resurgence of Harbhajan Singh. The ‘turbanator’ has taken the responsibility of bowling in the powerplay and has also chipped in with crucial wickets Conceding less than six runs per over, the veteran offspinner is showing why is he still one of the best in the game. The extra bounce on the red-soil pitch at Wankhede helped him bowl his variations. The fact that he loves to bowl here can be gauged from the fact that he has picked up 51 wickets at the Wankhede, which is the most by an Indian bowler at a venue.

Completing him well is Karn Sharma who picked up his career-best 4/16 after a brilliant performance against KKR in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the power hitters in Mumbai’s batting unit comprising of Kieron Pollard, Parthiv Patel have kept Mumbai’s batting unit powerful as usual as they hold the ability to single-handedly win matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd