Latest News

Mumbai Indians seal thriller, third IPL title: Who said what on Twitter

Mumbai Indians pulled off a scintillating win by 1 run in the final of IPL 2017 against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 22, 2017 12:16 am
IPL final, IPL final news, IPL final scores, Mumbai Indians, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant, Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, MS Dhoni, Steve Smith, Daniel Christian, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Mumbai Indians lift third IPL title. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians pulled off a scintillating win by 1 run in the final of IPL 2017 against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad. This is Mumbai Indians’ third IPL title and all of them have come under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Pune required 11 runs in the last over and the ball was handed over to Mitchell Johnson.

The left-arm fast bowler just conceded 9 runs in the last over and also picked up two crucial wickets of Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith during the course. After losing the two batsmen, Pune required 6 off 2 balls and later 4 off 1. Daniel christian was on strike and he only managed to get a couple on the last ball to score 128/6 and hand Mumbai a win. Here’s how Twitter reacted on Mumbai’s win in the final match.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 21, 2017 .

T.B.C. vs T.B.C.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad