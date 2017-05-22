Mumbai Indians seal thriller, third IPL title: Who said what on Twitter

Mumbai Indians lift third IPL title. (Source: BCCI) Mumbai Indians lift third IPL title. (Source: BCCI)

Mumbai Indians pulled off a scintillating win by 1 run in the final of IPL 2017 against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad. This is Mumbai Indians’ third IPL title and all of them have come under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. Pune required 11 runs in the last over and the ball was handed over to Mitchell Johnson.

The left-arm fast bowler just conceded 9 runs in the last over and also picked up two crucial wickets of Manoj Tiwary and Steve Smith during the course. After losing the two batsmen, Pune required 6 off 2 balls and later 4 off 1. Daniel christian was on strike and he only managed to get a couple on the last ball to score 128/6 and hand Mumbai a win. Here’s how Twitter reacted on Mumbai’s win in the final match.

What an amazing game of cricket this is what makes @ipl such an amazing tournament bad luck pune but @mipaltan bowlers kept their nerves — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 21 May 2017

Have to feel for @stevesmith49 , great knock under pressure. Bad luck @RPSupergiants, but have to hand it to @mipaltans. #3timechamps #IPL — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 21 May 2017

A great IPL to follow an outstanding BBL for @MitchJohnson398. 👏#IPL10final — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 21 May 2017

Bumrah was sensational and his depth bowling is something which will make every Indian proud. In him & Bhuvi,India have rich bowling talent — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 21 May 2017

Feel for our skip @stevesmith49 was a great tournament from him and the Pune team. The should hold their heads up high. 🙏 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) 21 May 2017

I have to say @ImRo45 captaincy was first class. Under pressure he backed his gut instinct. A huge congratulations — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 21 May 2017

A super final! Just the game @mipaltan wanted to win over @RPSupergiants after losing in league n playoffs. Great finish to the #IPL 2017 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 21 May 2017

Cricketing logic must prevail over a long league…the best team (most balanced) eventually won the trophy 🏆 well done, #MI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 21 May 2017

My team @mipaltan are the Champs……. Told you all they would do to it this year ……. #IPLfinal — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 21 May 2017

What a brilliant #IPLfinal Congratulations @mipaltan on a great victory.Congratulations to Pune as well for giving such great entertainment — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 21 May 2017

Man!!!!! What a match!!! Heart stopping stuff #IPLfinal — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) 21 May 2017

What an #IPLfinal . One of the best ever. Congratulations @mipaltan , but Pune were brilliant. Really feel for them — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 21 May 2017

Congrats @mipaltan for winning the #IPLfinal . Well played @RPSupergiants .Both the teams played in the true spirit of the game. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 21 May 2017

A fitting @IPL final, congratulations @mipaltan and @RPSupergiants ,a combination of nerves and some decisions that made and broke the game — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 21 May 2017

