Mumbai Indians remain top of IPL table, defend total of 142 against Delhi Daredevils, twitterati reacts

Mitchell McClenaghan ripped through the Delhi Daredevils top-order. (Source: PTI) Mitchell McClenaghan ripped through the Delhi Daredevils top-order. (Source: PTI)

Mitchell McClenaghan was the star of the day for the Mumbai Indians as they managed to defend a measly total of 142 against Delhi Daredevils. On a day that won’t be remembered kindly by the batsmen of both teams, McClenaghan took three wickets for 24 runs in the four overs he bowled. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Delhi Daredevils would have fancied their chances when they came out to bat with Mumbai Indians failing to put up a competitive total. But, it turned out to be something they simply couldn’t compete with when they were 24 for the loss of six-wickets in the sixth over.

Mitchell McClenaghan destroyed the Delhi top order with his pace and swing and picked up three wickets in his first spell of two overs. By the end of the fourth over, Delhi were reduced to 21 for four.

Aditya Tare was the first wicket to fall on the fourth ball of the innings when Hardik Pandya came up with a direct-hit to run him out.

McClenaghan then had Sanju Samson caught at mid-off in the second over. He did not stop there and dismissed Shreyas Iyer and Corey Anderson in his second over.

Though Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma took him off the attack after that over, the wickets continued to fall for Delhi. Jasprit Bumrah had Rishabh Pant caught at slips while Pandya got the big wicket of Karun Nair who chopped it back on his stumps.

With the score reading 24 for six, there was little hope left for Delhi but Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada stitched together a 91-run stand for the seventh wicket and took the team close to the total.

Delhi needed 46 off the final four overs but Bumrah gave only four from the 17th and McClenaghan went for 12 in the

18th. With 30 needed off the final two, Delhi would have hoped for a miracle but Bumrah bowled two dot balls before dismissing Rabada for 44.

Here are a few reactions to Mumbai Indians’ victory:

SIX wins a row 💪💪💪 Wonderful performance by everyone 😍😍 let’s keep it up @mipaltan #MIvDD@DelhiDaredevils bowlers did a good job too. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 22 April 2017

Batting is as important as bowling in cricket. #DD‘s bowling was exceptionally good. Their batting was exceptionally poor. #MIvDD #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 22 April 2017

T 2502 – Bachchan Men YEEAAH ! Both our teams won today ! Chelsea beat Spurs 4-2 in FA Cup ; MI beat DD in IPL .. remarkable victories ! pic.twitter.com/uUIk4871HA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 22 April 2017

Hallmark of Mumbai team this year has been a never-say-die approach. Tigerish defence of modest score, superb win — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 22 April 2017

With this in, Mumbai Indians remain on top of the table with 12 points and have extended their lead over KKR to four points

