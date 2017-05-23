IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians’ owners, Ambanis, celebrate IPL title win with big bash, see pics

Mumbai Indians along with owner Neeta Ambani celebrated their win in grand style. Mumbai Indians along with owner Neeta Ambani celebrated their win in grand style.

Mumbai Indians became the most successful IPL team on Sunday after clinching their third title. The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Rising Pune Supergiant in a thrilling Maharashtra derby by 1 run. Choosing to bat first, Mumbai managed to make 129/8.

After the thrilling win Mumbai Indians celebrated their victory in style as owner Nita Ambani along with her family threw a bash for the enitre team. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted at the event.

Going by the pictures it seemed after a hard fought tournament all the players had a fun time. Have a look at a few more.

With a target of 130 runs, it looked like the game was in Pune’s favour. At the interval, hopes were high on Pune taking home their first IPL title.

Much was expected from Steve Smith and Manoj Tiwary in the middle as Pune needed just 13 runs from the last over. Mitchell Johnson, however, spoiled the party for them, bowling the 20th over and keeping the defence tight on the opposition.

