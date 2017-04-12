IPL Preview 2017: Mumbai Indians host in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier league is unfolding some brilliant performances. Without a doubt, the young guns as well as the experienced customers in the business are giving their fans and spectators a number of reasons to cheer about. On Wednesday yet another exciting encounter is expected to take place in Mumbai when home side Mumbai Indians take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians have gained their momentum back with a thrilling win in their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Younster Hardik Pandya stepped up to guide his team over the line. Hyderabad on the other end have been unbeaten in the season so far and the David Warner-led team has grabbed wins with authority in both of their previous games.

What’s in the kitty

Mumbai Indians have shown that the situation doesn’t really matter to them when it’s about chasing a target. Moreover, they have a squad which consist of youngsters who are ready to take up the responsibilities and anchor the team to a win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on other hand will ride on their balanced composition while picking up the best XI. The presence of David Warner and Yuvraj Singh in the batting line up is the strength of this side while young leggie Rashid Khan’s bowling performances have been clinical in giving Hyderabad a boost.

Weaknesses

Though, Mumbai Indians were able to cross the mark against Kolkata Knight Riders but their bowling line up has been a disappointing factor. Conceding over 170 runs in both their games has pushed the Mumbai franchise on the back-foot especially in their bowling department.

Sunrisers Hyderabad don’t really need to think about any changes as the combinations have been working pretty well for the defending champions but opening combination is one area where the Orange army would be looking to focus on. The first game saw Warner returning back to the hut early while in the second it was Shikhar Dhawan who took the long walk back.

Players to watch out

Hardik Pandya’s all-round performance against KKR was crucial for his team’s win and the right-handed Baroda all-rounder would be looking to capitalise on the kind of momentum he has personally got after the second game. Youngster Nitish Rana too proved his worth in the previous after smashing a fifty and he would be another MI player who would be expected to repeat the last feat.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner is back in form. Moises Henriques is justifying his promotion in the batting order while Yuvraj got just one chance of batting and he hammered the opposition with authority. Rashid Khan is another name from Hyderabad who is in top form and has scalped some big guns to add to his wickets column.

The two franchise teams are in good shape. While Mumbai are playing in their own backyard, the crowd support and home advantage would be some factors that will come into play for them while Hyderabad’s performances are such that no one can raise a doubt on them.

