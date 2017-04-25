IPl 2017: Mumbai Indians create history by playing most number of T20 matches

MI has won 97 T20s and lost 71, while two ended without a result. (Source: BCCI) MI has won 97 T20s and lost 71, while two ended without a result. (Source: BCCI)

The sport of cricket and T20 have been ever growing with each passing day. Since the inception of T20’s it has grabbed the fascination of fans and has continued to grow ever popular. When the IPL was launched in 2008 it took everyone’s attention.

Mumbai Indians played its 170th T20 match on Monday, becoming the team to have played the most number of T20s in the world. Out of those, MI has won 97 T20s and lost 71, while two ended without a result. MI’s 170th T20 was against Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL on Monday, which the former lost by three runs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) almost won their match against Rising Pune Supergiant but ultimately lost it by by 3 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Courtesy of a good bowling performance, Mumbai managed to restrict Pune to 160/6. However, when Mumbai came out to bat they lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite skipper Rohit Sharma’s hitting his 30th IPL half century Mumbai ultimately fell short by 3 runs.

For Rising Pune Supergiant it was Ben Stokes who came good with the ball as he ultimately turned the game around.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd