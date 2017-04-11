IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians celebrate 10 years of Indian Premier League, watch video

The Mumbai Indians’ 10-year celebration saw a number of past and present Mumbai Indians’ cricketers, support staff and management come to the party (Source: File) The Mumbai Indians’ 10-year celebration saw a number of past and present Mumbai Indians’ cricketers, support staff and management come to the party (Source: File)

Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians celebrated its decade-long association with the IPL. The Mumbai Indians’ 10-year celebration saw a number of past and present Mumbai Indians’ cricketers, support staff and management invited by the franchise owners’ Nita and Mukesh Ambani at their residence, to mark the occasion.

Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga were felicitated for their invaluable contribution to the team. As a commemorative to the 10 ‘glorious’ years, Mumbai Indians also released a memorabilia book encapsulating the decade long journey.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday the Mumbai Indians beat KKR in a thrilling contest. Mumbai Indians were down and out when they lost the wickets of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard but Nitish Rana played a fabulous innings and Hardik Pandya’s cameo won them the match. Ankit Rajpoot had a brilliant spell but his 19th over was a bit too expensive and that served as a base for Pandya to work from and take Mumbai over the line.

Nitish Rana turned out to be the unlikely hero for Mumbai Indians scoring a half century and taking vital runs in the death overs. His work was continued by Hardik Pandya whose heroics cost KKR 19 runs in the penultimate over. Mumbai Indians needed 11 runs off the last over. This is the time when teams tend to get tight on the field and Kolkata were anything but so. At the end the missed chances cost them the match.

