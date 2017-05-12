IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians wish ‘the big man’ Kieron Pollard on his birthday; watch video

Kieron Pollard scored unbeaten 50 against kings XI Punjab. (Source: PTI) Kieron Pollard scored unbeaten 50 against kings XI Punjab. (Source: PTI)

Monster, Big man, strong, giant, massive, family man are some of the names given to West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard by his Mumbai Indians teammates. The right-handed West Indies batsman turns 30 today and the Mumbai Indians’ franchise took to social media and uploaded a video on their Instagram account wishing Pollard on his special day. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The video reads, “The love for @kieron.pollard55 is overflowing 😍😊 Watch the boys wish the big man on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPolly”.

Mumbai Indians have already registered a berth in the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Though they suffered back to back defeats in the last two games that Mumbai franchise has played but still the results wouldn’t effect as far as their qualification is concerned.

The Rohit Sharma-led side would be looking to gain momentum back before they take the centre stage during the playoffs. Mumbai will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match at Eden Gardens.

On Thursday, Rohit’s MI lost to Kings XI Punjab by 7 runs when they failed to go over the line while chasing a mammoth 231 runs at Wankhede Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab piled up a total of 230 runs after riding on Wriddhiman Saha’s unbeaten 93 while skipper Glenn Maxwell too chipped in with 47 runs. All of Mumbai Indians bowlers suffered the hammering from Punjab batsmen except for Jasprit Bumrah who concluded his quota of 4 overs at an economy of 6 and also scalped a dangerous looking Maxwell.

In reply, Mumbai Indians to put up a great fight with the bat. Lendl Simmons continued his terrific form to score a half century while Kieron Pollard too scored his fifty but failed to take his team over the line. A scintillating last over from Mohit Sharma anchored Punjab to a win by 7 runs.

