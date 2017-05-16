Mumbai Indians become the most talked about IPL team on Twitter during group stage

Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 runs to stand on top of the table with 20 points. (Source: AP) Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 runs to stand on top of the table with 20 points. (Source: AP)

As the Indian Premier League has reached its play-off stage, Mumbai Indians ruled the charts to become the most talked about IPL team on Twitter during the group stage.

In a thrilling match, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 runs to book their spot in the play-offs on Saturday. Mumbai however lost in their previous two encounters but that did not affect their campaign as they stand on the top of the table with 20 points.

Kolkata’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore generated the most number of tweets. RCB was defeated by six wickets as Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn combined for a 105-run stand.

This is followed by the first IPL playoff round match between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai, set to take place on Tuesday. Pune beat Kings XI Punjab on Sunday to stand at the second place.

MS Dhoni was the most cheered player on Twitter, leading the emoji leaderboard. Dhoni on Sunday became only the second wicket-keeper to finish 100 IPL dismissals.

Dhoni was followed by the current India captain Virat Kohli, who picked up a stunning six for RCB and won their last match of the season against Delhi Daredevils but failing to make it to the play-offs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd