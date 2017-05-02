IPL 2017: #MSDhoni continues to lead the Twitter charts for IPL player emoji

#MSDhoni leads the player emoji leaderboard. #MSDhoni leads the player emoji leaderboard.

In a first of its kind the IPL has introduced player emojis this season. Now fans can enjoy this visual treat for the first time as special Twitter emojis for IPL’s biggest superstars grab all the attention. Till now over 1.35 million Tweets related to IPL have been recorded. But what stands out is that for the fourth consecutive week, #MSDhoni leads the player emoji leaderboard.

#GlvMI super-over match has becomes the most tweeted official match hashtag while Mumbai Indians became the most talked about IPL team in the Twitter Cricket Index for the fourth week.

It may be recalled her that fourth week of the Indian Premier League saw some fantastic performances with the bat. David Warner and Ben Stokes notched up their respective centuries.

Meanwhile, here is the Twitter Cricket Index for week 4 –

Top Matches

Most talked about matches (Most Tweeted official match hashtags)

1. #GLvMI (Super-over match)

2. #MIvRPS

3. #RPSvKKR

4. #SRHvKKR

5. #RPSvRCB

Most talked about team of the week

1. Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan)

2. Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets)

Meanwhile, tweeting an IPL player emoji is simple. Fans can just Tweet using the designated player hashtag (i.e. #ViratKohli for Virat Kohli) and an emoji version of that player will automatically appear after the hashtag within the Tweet. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Tweets with these player emoji related hashtags will also count towards the daily IPL player Twitter battle showcased during the live broadcast of the game. There will also be an exclusive emoji for the 10th season when fans Tweet with #IPL.

