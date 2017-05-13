IPL 2017: MS Dhoni’s runout was a game changer, says Mohammed Shami

While Dhoni is known for his quick running between the wickets, it did not deter Shami from enforcing the runout. (Source: IPL) While Dhoni is known for his quick running between the wickets, it did not deter Shami from enforcing the runout. (Source: IPL)

After Delhi Daredevils won a thrilling encounter against Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday, pacer Mohammed Shami spoke at the post-match press conference and said that the run out of MS Dhoni in the penultimate over was a game changer. While Dhoni is known for his quick running between the wickets, it did not deter Shami from enforcing the run out which tilted the balance of the game towards DD. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“You can say it was a game changer,” Shami said at the press conference. “Even though Mahi

“You can say it was a game changer,” Shami said, and added, “Even though Mahi bhai runs very well between the wickets I just tried that if, 50-50, it hits, then we can turn the match.”

Meanwhile, Man of the match Karun Nair, who scored 64 off 45 applauded Shami’s effort and said,”That was one of the turning points of the game because to get Mahi bhai out at that time was one of the biggest moments,” Nair told iplt20.com. “Because if he’s there until the end he’ll finish off the game most of the time. It was a great effort by Shami to get him out.”

Nair also emphasised the importance of teamwork and how DD are still playing to the best. Speaking about the partnership with Rishabh Pant he said,“After we lost the first 2 wickets, I just had to play the 20 overs. I played normal cricketing shots. The wicket was stopping a bit when they hit it hard but otherwise was a good wicket,”.

“In most games, we have been able to contribute, the four of us (youngsters). Can’t be thinking about that, thinking about finishing the tournament well now,” Nair concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd