IPL 2017: MS Dhoni’s massive six lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium’s roof, watch video

Talks surrounding MS Dhoni’s form had slowly but steadily started to do rounds. However, Dhoni left his critics dumbfounded as he returned to form with style on Sunday. The former Indian captain, who has been struggling to score runs in the shortest format, played a handy knock of 28 runs which included a humongous six.

POWER! When MS Dhoni was in the house http://t.co/DxEQdQ2HAu — Sunny Dhanani (@SunnyDhanani7) 16 April 2017

It was in the 14th over when Yuzvendra Chahal’s bowled a full length delivery and Dhoni sensing his opportunity danced down the track and smashed the ball on the roof of the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Astonished by Dhoni’s immense strength, even David Warner tweeted and wrote : “I just heard a bang on my window!! Was that the ball”

I just heard a bang on my window!! Was that the ball @msdhoni just hit from Bangalore wow boooooom. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) 16 April 2017

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best players to play the shortest format of the game. He recently gave up his captaincy role from the limited-overs cricket. After this decision it was expected that he would focus on his batting and take it a notch higher.

But, despite being freed from the burden of captaincy, Dhoni has somewhat struggled to produce a fine show with the willow in the IPL. This has led to a lot of critics to come down hard on him.

has played a mammoth 146 ipl games and scored 3299 runs at an average of 38.81. Most importantly his strike rate is 137.98. In T20 internationals he has a similar average of 36.64 and a strike above 120.

