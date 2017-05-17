MS Dhoni, Washington Sundar shine as RPS march into IPL 2017 final: Who said what on Twitter

MS Dhoni smashes five sixes in his knock of 26-ball 40 runs. (Source: IPL) MS Dhoni smashes five sixes in his knock of 26-ball 40 runs. (Source: IPL)

MS Dhoni with the bat and Washington Sundar with ball guided Rising Pune Supergiant to 20 run victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Dhoni, who was under scrutiny over his performance with the bat, smashed 26-ball 40 to guide Pune’s total to 162/4 in 20 overs.

After winning the toss, Rohit Sharma put the Steve Smith-led Pune side to bat. Outstanding bowling performance by seamers Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga saw the visitors stutter as they dismissed in-form Rahul Tripathi and skipper Steve Smith cheaply.

However, a 77-run stand between opener Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwary saw Pune’s score reach 89/3 from 9/2. Both, Rahane and Tiwary scored their second half-centuries of the season. The right-handed opener smashed five fours and a six in his innings of 43 balls while Manoj hit four boundaries and two sixes as he continued his fine form with the bat.

Dhoni, who also led Chennai Super Kings for eight consecutive seasons, will become the only player to feature into seven Indian Premier League finales.

For Mumbai Indians, it was wicketkeeper batsman Parthiv Patel’s 53 which kept the hosts in the hunt as the wickets kept falling on the other end. Patel hit three fours and three sixes as he battled against Pune’s tight bowling attack. With 377 runs in 14 innings, the left-handed batsman has been among the runs for the two-times IPL champions. Patel along with Pandya brothers added 50 runs before he was Daniel Christian caught him at deep off Shardul Thakur.

First 17 balls – this bloody Dhoni should retire.

Next 7 balls – this bloody Dhoni will win us Champions Trophy!#MIvRPS — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) 16 May 2017

Good teams aren’t affected by the absence of one player. The others step up. Well played @RPSupergiants — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 May 2017

MS Dhoni as much the MOM as Washington Sundar. 41 in last two overs brought the belief back in the RPS camp.#MIvsRPS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 16 May 2017

Dew didn’t FALL😉 & hurt MI’s chances in that run chase. Slower balls a rare luxury at Wankhede could be used tonight. Well done RPS ! 👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 16 May 2017

Sundar was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his 3/16.

