IPL 2017: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli most mentioned on Twitter

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli emojis were used the most times in the first two weeks of the IPL 10.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 19, 2017 4:37 pm
Virat Kohli was the second most used emoji on Twitter in the past two weeks. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

Historic tenth season of the Indian Premier League has already enjoyed a smashing start – on and off the ground. There have been thunderous batting displays, hat-tricks (two of them in one day!) and not so exceptional fielding shows (40 catches dropped in the first 19 games; barring Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina maybe). Off the field, the action is equally hot. On social media, specifically Twitter, more that 2.6 million Tweets were recorded related to IPL on the platform. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

To celebrate the tenth season, IPL and Twitter launched emojis of Indian and foreign players – 30 of the biggest IPL superstars. And not so surprisingly, two Indians head the list. Further not so surprisingly MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are those superstars to hog the most attention in the first two weeks of the tournament.

The top 10 most used hashtags for player emojis are of (in order): Dhoni (#msdhoni), Kohli (#viratkohli), AB de Villiers (#abdevilliers), Gautam Gambhir (#gambhir), Yuvraj Singh (#yuvi), Rohit Sharma (#rohitsharma), Steve Smith (#smithy), Suresh Raina (#sureshraina), David Warner (#davidwarner) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (#bhuvi).

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

In the second week of the cash-rich league, AB de Villiers’ rapid-fire 89 run knock against Kings XI Punjab created the most conversation. Other moments which created a lot of chatter were: Sanju Samson scoring the first century of the season, Mumbai Indians suffering a collapse against Royal Challengers Bangalore, MI coming back and beating RCB, Dhoni hitting  a mammoth hit that handed on the roof of Chinaswamy Stadium.

In the past week, Mumbai Indians’ stunning four wicket win over RCB garnered the most conversation where MI came out victorious by four wickets with seven balls to spare.

 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai