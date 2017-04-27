IPL 2017: MS Dhoni unfolds another fascinating instance with gloves; watch video

MS Dhoni ran out Sunil Narine in Pune. (Source: BCCI) MS Dhoni ran out Sunil Narine in Pune. (Source: BCCI)

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has always been known for his innovative efforts behind the stumps and he once again displayed something similar during the encounter between Rising Pune Supergiant and Kolkata Knight Riders. Dhoni in the third over of KKR innings helped to pick up the wicket of Sunil Narine with his brilliant wicket-keeping skills.

Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir flicked one-off Washington Sundar towards Shardul Thakur who was standing at the short fine leg area. Gambhir called for the run and Narine responded but fell short of making the ground as an accurate throw from Thakur and Dhoni’s glove work didn’t allow him to complete the run and he was sent back in the hut.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Rising Pune Supergiant managed to score 182/5 in 20 overs. Skipper Steve Smith remained unbeaten at 51 while Ajinkya Rahane too chipped in with 46 in the top order.

The dangerous MS Dhoni then was deceived by Kuldeep Yadav who missed out on a delivery only to get out stumped after contributing 23. I-form Manoj Tiwary too wasn’t shown any mercy from Kulddep as the former Kolkata Knight Riders player was sent back in the dug out in the same manner.

In reply, Kolkata after losing Narine for 16 showed some aesthetic efforts with the bat. Gautam Gambhir smashed a superb 62 while Robin Uthappa continued his sublime form to score 87 during the course of the run-chase.

Pune though dropped some important catches in the middle but the stand bwteen Gambhir and Uthappa anchored Kolkata to a massive 7-wicket win in the 19th over.

Kolkata are now sitting at the helm of the points table.

