MS Dhoni times his jump to perfection, takes a stunning catch; watch video

MS Dhoni once again showed why he is considered to be the best with the gloves. (Source: IPL) MS Dhoni once again showed why he is considered to be the best with the gloves. (Source: IPL)

There are fingers being raised about his outings with the bat but MS Dhoni continues to impress behind the stumps. In a crucial contest between Rising Pune Supergiant and Delhi Daredevils, Dhoni showed why he is the coolest head in the business when he took a stunning catch to get rid of Marlon Samuels.

Looking to consolidate their spot in top two, Rising Pune Supergiant were put to field first at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. Delhi were cruising to a huge total after Karun Nair and in-form Rishabh Pant took charge against Pune’s bowling attack. Adam Zampa, who was back in the squad in th place of Imran Tahir, got rid of Pant.

However, Pant’s dismissal didn’t hold DD as Marlon Samuels joined Nair on the other end. Samuels, had scored 27 runs in just 20 balls, continued to come after the bowlers and RPS needed something exceptional to break the partnership.

Looking dangerous, Samuels tried to go for a big shot off the last ball of Daniel Christian, but just managed to find an outside edge. Dhoni was quick and with a perfectly timed jump he took a one-handed catch to end Samuels blitz.

The 35-year old was at his best once again when he dislodged the bails in a flash to dismiss all-rounder Corey Anderson.

Pune, who are into the last year of their IPL tenure, managed to hold Daredevils for 169 after a brilliant knock of 64 runs by Karun. Young Rishabh Pant scored 36 off 22 balls while Marlon Samuels hit 21 balls 27.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd